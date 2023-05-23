Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The Brookfield Corp affiliate that owns the Crossroads Center Mall in St Cloud, Minn, has indicated it’s not willing to invest additional equity in the property, which would facilitate a workout of...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Taubman Realty Group, which owns the Fair Oaks Mall in suburban Washington, DC, is seeking to get the $24317 million financing package against the property extended by four additional years It’s also...
Leasing activity in the Manhattan office market totaled 736 million square feet in the first quarter, nearly 10 percent less than the 10-year quarterly average of a little more than 8 million sf, according to Colliers The lackluster leasing is...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The servicer of the $275 million mortgage against the fee interest in the Row Hotel, formerly the Milford Plaza at 700 Eighth Ave in Manhattan, has deemed its advances to no longer be recoverable As a...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The District Court of Collin County, Texas, has appointed a receiver to “assume possession and control of” the Granite 190 Office Center in suburban Dallas, according to City Office REIT Inc The...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The Starwood Capital Group affiliate that owns 301 South College St in Charlotte, NC, is negotiating the possible term extension of the $15881 million securitized mortgage against the 988,646-square-foot...
Northwind Group has acquired a senior $100 million piece of a $207 million mortgage that Parkview Financial had provided last year to help facilitate the redevelopment of the Hudson Hotel in Manhattan into a 414-unit apartment property The New York...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Kroll Bond Rating Agency has placed bonds from 11 CMBS conduit transactions on watch for possible downgrade because of their exposure to underperforming office properties The 11 deals were issued between...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Shops at Mission Viejo, a 124 million-square-foot shopping mall in the Southern California city of Mission Viejo, Calif, has been appraised at a value of $298 million, just more than the $295 million that...