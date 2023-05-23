Log In or Subscribe to read more
BisNow Amazoncom Inc has completed work on the first phase of its HQ2 headquarters complex in Arlington, Va The pair of 22-story buildings, at 1770 Crystal Drive, have 21 million square feet of office space Employees will move into the property in...
REBusiness Online Port One Cos has begun work on the Granite Woods Commerce Center, a 500,000-square-foot industrial project at 47 Hackett Hill Road in Hooksett, NH The property will have clear heights of 36 feet, 86 trailer parking stalls, 67...
San Antonio Business Journal The 217-room Embassy Suites by Hilton San Antonio NW I-10 hotel is scheduled to be offered for sale at a foreclosure auction next month The eight-story property, at 7750 Briaridge Drive, previously was owned by Hotel...
Dallas Morning News The Mansfield, Texas, City Council has approved preliminary plans for the Admiral Legacy mixed-use project The property has been proposed for a development site at Heritage and Regency parkways, near US Highway 287, about 30...
Multi-Housing News Sunrise Senior Living has opened Sunrise of Orange, a 93-unit seniors-housing property in Orange, Calif The McLean, Va, company built the property at 1301 East Lincoln Ave, about 30 miles southeast of Los Angeles It has studio,...
A group of investors led by Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc has agreed to pay $24 billion, or just more than 92 percent of par value, for a portfolio of 74 real estate construction loans with a principal balance of $26 billion held by Pacific Western...
JLL Capital Markets has secured $385 million of financing for the construction of Residences at Bolivar, a 184-unit apartment property in Cleveland The financing, which was provided by an unnamed regional bank, was arranged on behalf of the...
South Florida Business Journal Alta Developers has proposed building a 96-unit condominium building in North Miami The local developer is planning the 18-story property for a 079-acre site along Biscayne Bay, at 11950 North Bayshore Drive, which it...
Alternative lender 3650 REIT has provided $58 million of financing against the 264-unit Brookview Commons apartment property in Danbury, Conn The loan allowed the property’s owner, a venture of BRT Cos of Danbury and DiMarco Group of...