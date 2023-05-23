Log In or Subscribe to read more
Equity kickers, last used during the early 1990s in the wake of the savings and loan crisis, where a lender participates in the proceeds of the sale of a property backing a distressed mortgage, might be finding their way back into the commercial...
JCM Living is building the Rosera Westmont, a 295-unit apartment property near a commuter train station in the northern New Jersey town of Wood-Ridge, NJ The project is the final phase of Westmont Station, the redevelopment of a 150-acre site that...
JLL Capital Markets has secured $368 million of financing for the construction of a 194-room AC Hotel by Marriott in Pasadena, Calif The three-year loan, which comes with a pair of one-year extension options, was arranged on behalf of the developer,...
BisNow Amazoncom Inc has completed work on the first phase of its HQ2 headquarters complex in Arlington, Va The pair of 22-story buildings, at 1770 Crystal Drive, have 21 million square feet of office space Employees will move into the property in...
The Real Deal Ohana Real Estate has paid $1633 million, or $591,666/room, for the 276-room Claremont Hotel & Spa in Claremont, Calif The Redwood City, Calif, investment firm purchased the property from a venture of FRHI Hotels & Resorts and...
REBusiness Online Port One Cos has begun work on the Granite Woods Commerce Center, a 500,000-square-foot industrial project at 47 Hackett Hill Road in Hooksett, NH The property will have clear heights of 36 feet, 86 trailer parking stalls, 67...
San Antonio Business Journal The 217-room Embassy Suites by Hilton San Antonio NW I-10 hotel is scheduled to be offered for sale at a foreclosure auction next month The eight-story property, at 7750 Briaridge Drive, previously was owned by Hotel...
Dallas Morning News The Mansfield, Texas, City Council has approved preliminary plans for the Admiral Legacy mixed-use project The property has been proposed for a development site at Heritage and Regency parkways, near US Highway 287, about 30...
Multi-Housing News Sunrise Senior Living has opened Sunrise of Orange, a 93-unit seniors-housing property in Orange, Calif The McLean, Va, company built the property at 1301 East Lincoln Ave, about 30 miles southeast of Los Angeles It has studio,...