Dallas Morning News Cohen Asset Management Inc has bought a distribution facility in Dallas occupied by Amazoncom Inc The Los Angeles investor bought the industrial property, with more than 920,000 square feet at 3351 Balmorhea Drive, from an...
Multi-Housing News Sunrise Senior Living has opened Sunrise of Orange, a 93-unit seniors-housing property in Orange, Calif The McLean, Va, company built the property at 1301 East Lincoln Ave, about 30 miles southeast of Los Angeles It has studio,...
Crow Holdings and its investment management affiliate have recapitalized a portfolio of 173 retail properties to create an investment platform that will pursue small-format, open-air retail properties The portfolio that has been used to seed the...
Rentvcom Rockefeller Group is planning to build Cheyenne Industrial Park, a two-building property with 145,600 square feet in Las Vegas The New York developer purchased the development site, at 3102 North Lamb Blvd, for $85 million from a limited...
The Real Deal Bayrock Capital has paid $765 million, or $200,787/unit, for a 381-room Holiday Inn hotel in the Long Island City section of Queens, NY The Valley Stream, NY, investor bought the property from McSam Hotel Group of New York and was...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report JPMorgan Chase has provided $1104 million of mortgage financing to facilitate the purchase of Canvas Tempe, an 826-unit student-housing property in Tempe, Ariz University Partners, an affiliate of KKR &...
The Registry Carolwood LP has paid $201 million, or $670/sf, for the 30,000-square-foot retail center at 8950 West Olympic Blvd in Beverly Hills, Calif The Los Angeles private equity firm bought the property from its developer, an affiliate of Weiss...
Jumbo Capital Inc has paid $453 million, or $35528/sf, for the 127,505-square-foot Lincoln Plaza retail property in the Boston suburb of Hingham, Mass The Quincy, Mass, investment manager, which owns some 4 million sf in the greater Boston area,...
San Antonio Business Journal SageView Partners has bought the 142,000-square-foot office building at 9830 Colonnade Blvd in San Antonio The local investor acquired the property, which is near the intersection of Interstate 10 and Wurzbach Road, from...