Log In or Subscribe to read more
Multi-Housing News Banco Inbursa and Pearlmark have provided $233 million of financing for the construction of the first phase of the South Pier at Tempe Town Lake mixed-use development in Tempe, Ariz McBride Cohen Co of Tacoma, Wash, is teaming...
JLL Capital Markets has secured $368 million of financing for the construction of a 194-room AC Hotel by Marriott in Pasadena, Calif The three-year loan, which comes with a pair of one-year extension options, was arranged on behalf of the developer,...
BisNow Amazoncom Inc has completed work on the first phase of its HQ2 headquarters complex in Arlington, Va The pair of 22-story buildings, at 1770 Crystal Drive, have 21 million square feet of office space Employees will move into the property in...
REBusiness Online Port One Cos has begun work on the Granite Woods Commerce Center, a 500,000-square-foot industrial project at 47 Hackett Hill Road in Hooksett, NH The property will have clear heights of 36 feet, 86 trailer parking stalls, 67...
San Antonio Business Journal The 217-room Embassy Suites by Hilton San Antonio NW I-10 hotel is scheduled to be offered for sale at a foreclosure auction next month The eight-story property, at 7750 Briaridge Drive, previously was owned by Hotel...
Dallas Morning News Cohen Asset Management Inc has bought a distribution facility in Dallas occupied by Amazoncom Inc The Los Angeles investor bought the industrial property, with more than 920,000 square feet at 3351 Balmorhea Drive, from an...
Multi-Housing News Sunrise Senior Living has opened Sunrise of Orange, a 93-unit seniors-housing property in Orange, Calif The McLean, Va, company built the property at 1301 East Lincoln Ave, about 30 miles southeast of Los Angeles It has studio,...
JLL Capital Markets has secured $385 million of financing for the construction of Residences at Bolivar, a 184-unit apartment property in Cleveland The financing, which was provided by an unnamed regional bank, was arranged on behalf of the...
South Florida Business Journal Alta Developers has proposed building a 96-unit condominium building in North Miami The local developer is planning the 18-story property for a 079-acre site along Biscayne Bay, at 11950 North Bayshore Drive, which it...