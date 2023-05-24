Log In or Subscribe to read more
REBusiness Online Marquette Cos has opened the Lydian, a 279-unit apartment property in Chicago The Naperville, Ill, developer built the property at 513 South Damen Ave Associated Bank and Wheaton Bank & Trust provided $572 million of...
ConnectCRE JBG Smith Properties Inc has submitted plans to construct a 370-unit apartment property with street-level retail space on Crystal Drive in the National Landing section of Arlington, Va The property would have seven...
JCM Living is building the Rosera Westmont, a 295-unit apartment property near a commuter train station in the northern New Jersey town of Wood-Ridge, NJ The project is the final phase of Westmont Station, the redevelopment of a 150-acre site that...
Multi-Housing News Banco Inbursa and Pearlmark have provided $233 million of financing for the construction of the first phase of the South Pier at Tempe Town Lake mixed-use development in Tempe, Ariz McBride Cohen Co of Tacoma, Wash, is teaming...
JLL Capital Markets has secured $368 million of financing for the construction of a 194-room AC Hotel by Marriott in Pasadena, Calif The three-year loan, which comes with a pair of one-year extension options, was arranged on behalf of the developer,...
BisNow Amazoncom Inc has completed work on the first phase of its HQ2 headquarters complex in Arlington, Va The pair of 22-story buildings, at 1770 Crystal Drive, have 21 million square feet of office space Employees will move into the property in...
REBusiness Online Port One Cos has begun work on the Granite Woods Commerce Center, a 500,000-square-foot industrial project at 47 Hackett Hill Road in Hooksett, NH The property will have clear heights of 36 feet, 86 trailer parking stalls, 67...
Dallas Morning News The Mansfield, Texas, City Council has approved preliminary plans for the Admiral Legacy mixed-use project The property has been proposed for a development site at Heritage and Regency parkways, near US Highway 287, about 30...
Multi-Housing News Sunrise Senior Living has opened Sunrise of Orange, a 93-unit seniors-housing property in Orange, Calif The McLean, Va, company built the property at 1301 East Lincoln Ave, about 30 miles southeast of Los Angeles It has studio,...