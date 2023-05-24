Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News ZOM Living has lined up $109 million of financing against the Atelier, a 417-unit apartment property in downtown Dallas The Orlando, Fla, developer built the 41-story building at 1801 North Pearl St It has a mix of studio, one-,...
San Antonio Business Journal The 217-room Embassy Suites by Hilton San Antonio NW I-10 hotel is scheduled to be offered for sale at a foreclosure auction next month The eight-story property, at 7750 Briaridge Drive, previously was owned by Hotel...
Dallas Morning News The Mansfield, Texas, City Council has approved preliminary plans for the Admiral Legacy mixed-use project The property has been proposed for a development site at Heritage and Regency parkways, near US Highway 287, about 30...
Dallas Morning News Cohen Asset Management Inc has bought a distribution facility in Dallas occupied by Amazoncom Inc The Los Angeles investor bought the industrial property, with more than 920,000 square feet at 3351 Balmorhea Drive, from an...
Dallas Morning News Tollway Plaza, a two-building office property with more than 170,000 square feet in Dallas, has been brought to the sales market JLL is marketing the property on behalf of its owner, Buchanan Street Partners of Newport Beach,...
San Antonio Business Journal Buchanan Street Partners is bringing to the sales market the 163,852-square-foot office building at 7330 San Pedro Ave in San Antonio The Newport Beach, Calif, company has hired JLL to market the nine-story property that...
San Antonio Business Journal SageView Partners has bought the 142,000-square-foot office building at 9830 Colonnade Blvd in San Antonio The local investor acquired the property, which is near the intersection of Interstate 10 and Wurzbach Road, from...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report An affiliate of Decron Properties is offering for sale two apartment properties with a total of 399 units in Thousand Oaks, Calif The Los Angeles investor has hired Marcus & Millichap’s...
Houston Business Journal The dual-branded Hyatt Place Houston Medical Center and Hyatt House Houston Medical Center opened its doors this week The 14-story property, with 298 rooms at 7329 Fannin St in Houston, is the first dual-branded property by...