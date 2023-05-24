Log In or Subscribe to read more
Prices for office properties could fall by more than 30 percent from their peaks, according to analysis by Barclays Capital The investment bank warned that the sector could face even greater value declines, given continued high interest rates,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report TriGate Capital has bought the Shops at Wiregrass, a 760,379-square-foot retail property in Wesley Chapel, Fla, for $705 million, or about $9272/sf The Dallas real estate investor financed its purchased in...
Dallas Morning News ZOM Living has lined up $109 million of financing against the Atelier, a 417-unit apartment property in downtown Dallas The Orlando, Fla, developer built the 41-story building at 1801 North Pearl St It has a mix of studio, one-,...
Morgan Stanley has provided $50 million of financing against Tice’s Corner, a 119,197-square-foot shopping center in Woodcliff Lake, NJ, owned by David Adam Realty Inc The loan requires only interest payments for its 10-year term and pays a...
ACRE has provided $265 million of financing for the Lowe, a recently constructed apartment property with 135 units in Savannah, Ga The loan was funded through the Atlanta alternative lender’s ACRE Credit Fund II, which it had launched only...
JLL Capital Markets has arranged $66 million of financing against a pair of office properties with a combined 297,449 square feet at 1400 Wewatta St and 1401 Wynkoop St in Denver The five-year loan pays a fixed rate and was provided by an unnamed...
Equity kickers, last used during the early 1990s in the wake of the savings and loan crisis, where a lender participates in the proceeds of the sale of a property backing a distressed mortgage, might be finding their way back into the commercial...
The Real Deal A group led by Jeffery Gural has turned in the high bid of $161 million for Manhattan’s Flatiron Building at an auction earlier today Gural’s group, whose members have been the building’s majority owners, beat out...
South Florida Business Journal Somerset Grove LLC has bought Somerset IV & V, a 612-unit apartment property in Lauderdale Lakes, Fla, for $7712 million, or about $126,013/unit The Spring Valley, NY, company bought the property, which sits on a...