The Real Deal Uber is offering for sublease Chase Center Tower II, a 268,500-square-foot office property in San Francisco The rideshare company in 2019 started paying $85/sf for space at the building, but never moved in as it was having the property...
ConnectCRE JBG Smith Properties Inc has submitted plans to construct a 370-unit apartment property with street-level retail space on Crystal Drive in the National Landing section of Arlington, Va The property would have seven...
BisNow Amazoncom Inc has completed work on the first phase of its HQ2 headquarters complex in Arlington, Va The pair of 22-story buildings, at 1770 Crystal Drive, have 21 million square feet of office space Employees will move into the property in...
REBusiness Online Westrum Development has completed work on the 211-unit Luxor Lifestyle Apartments Lansdale in the Philadelphia suburb of Lansdale, Pa The property at 117 South Broad St has a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom units with monthly...
REBusiness Online DH Property Holdings has begun construction on a two-building industrial property at 5000 Richmond St in Philadelphia’s Bridesburg area The two buildings will total 759,210 square feet and are expected to be completed by the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Companies that occupy office space are increasingly requiring that their employees return to their offices, according to CBRE’s Spring 2023 Office Occupier Sentiment Survey The brokerage, which...
REBusiness Online J&L Cos has completed construction on Fifty-Five Union, a 403-unit apartment property in the Iron Bound neighborhood of Newark, NJ Leasing is underway at the property, which has a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom units with...
Crain’s New York Business New York City government officials are itching to develop a program to replace the now-expired 421-a tax abatement, which had provided tax breaks to developers for including affordable units in their apartment...
Crain’s Chicago Business Groupon is terminating its 300,000-square-foot lease at 600 West Chicago Ave, a 16 million-sf office property in Chicago The online marketplace paid $96 million to exit its lease next January The deal originally was...