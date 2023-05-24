Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report TriGate Capital has bought the Shops at Wiregrass, a 760,379-square-foot retail property in Wesley Chapel, Fla, for $705 million, or about $9272/sf The Dallas real estate investor financed its purchased in...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report JPMorgan Chase has provided $41 million of financing to facilitate Weidner Apartment Homes’ purchase of Joy on 4th, a 234-unit apartment property in Phoenix The Kirkland, Wash, company purchased the...
Dallas Morning News A venture of Transwestern Investment Group and Mirae Asset Global Investments is offering for sale the CityLine office complex in the Dallas suburb of Richardson, Texas Newmark Group has the listing for the four-building...
Morgan Stanley has provided $50 million of financing against Tice’s Corner, a 119,197-square-foot shopping center in Woodcliff Lake, NJ, owned by David Adam Realty Inc The loan requires only interest payments for its 10-year term and pays a...
ACRE has provided $265 million of financing for the Lowe, a recently constructed apartment property with 135 units in Savannah, Ga The loan was funded through the Atlanta alternative lender’s ACRE Credit Fund II, which it had launched only...
JLL Capital Markets has arranged $66 million of financing against a pair of office properties with a combined 297,449 square feet at 1400 Wewatta St and 1401 Wynkoop St in Denver The five-year loan pays a fixed rate and was provided by an unnamed...
Equity kickers, last used during the early 1990s in the wake of the savings and loan crisis, where a lender participates in the proceeds of the sale of a property backing a distressed mortgage, might be finding their way back into the commercial...
Multi-Housing News Banco Inbursa and Pearlmark have provided $233 million of financing for the construction of the first phase of the South Pier at Tempe Town Lake mixed-use development in Tempe, Ariz McBride Cohen Co of Tacoma, Wash, is teaming...
JLL Capital Markets has secured $368 million of financing for the construction of a 194-room AC Hotel by Marriott in Pasadena, Calif The three-year loan, which comes with a pair of one-year extension options, was arranged on behalf of the developer,...