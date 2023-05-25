Log In or Subscribe to read more
Philadelphia Business Journal The $2737 million CMBS loan against a portfolio of four Club Quarters hotels with a total of 1,228 rooms has defaulted and is headed toward foreclosure The loan is securitized through BX Trust, 2017-CQHP, and is senior...
The Real Deal The RXR Realty venture that owns the 786,985-sf office building at 61 Broadway in lower Manhattan has defaulted on its $325 million of financing Lenders led by Aareal Bank, which hold the loan, are slated to offer it for sale in the...
Commercial real estate brokers in New York have become even more pessimistic than they had been, according to a survey by the Real Estate Board of New York, or REBNY The trade group, which represents brokers, building owners, managers and developers...
Commercial property prices continued their downward trend, declining by 113 percent in April, according to the MSCI Real Assets Commercial Property Price Index That marks the ninth straight month of declines for the index, a repeat-sales gauge...
Commercial Property Executive Venture One Real Estate has acquired two industrial buildings totaling 404,953 square feet in the Amhurst Lake Business Park in Waukegan, Ill The Rosemont, Ill, company purchased the property as part of a sale-leaseback...
AZ Big Media Cohen Asset Management has paid $817 million, or $13628/sf, for the 599,489-square-foot initial phase of Falcon Park 303 in Glendale, Ariz The Los Angeles investor purchased the industrial property from its developer, US Capital...
DivcoWest has paid $86 million, or $1,186/sf, for the 72,506-square-foot life-sciences building at 11119 North Torrey Pines Road in San Diego The sales price results in a 46 percent capitalization rate The San Francisco investment firm purchased the...
Avanti Residential has paid $80 million, or $259,740/unit, for the 308-unit Summit Square Apartments in Lee’s Summit, Mo The Denver company purchased the property from NorthPoint Development, which was represented by Newmark Summit Square, at...
Prices for office properties could fall by more than 30 percent from their peaks, according to analysis by Barclays Capital The investment bank warned that the sector could face even greater value declines, given continued high interest rates,...