Class Amt $mln Sub Level % Avg Life (yrs) Rating Fitch Rating Kroll Rating Moody’s Price % Yield % Final Pricing (bp) Bnch mrk A-1 244 3000 293 AAA AAA Aaa 99999 5521 +171 P-spread A-2 10169 3000 490 AAA AAA Aaa 102997 5757 +225...
Class Amt $mln Sub Level % Avg Life (yrs) Rating S&P Rating Fitch Rating Kroll Price % Yield % Final Pricing (bp) Bnch mrk A-1 475 3000 186 AAA AAA AAA 100000 5787 +165 J-spread A-2 20000 3000 471 AAA AAA AAA 101000 5122 +159 J-spread A-3...
Class Amt $mln Sub Level % Avg Life (yrs) Rating S&P Rating Fitch Rating Kroll Price % Yield % Final Pricing (bp) Bnch mrk A-1 525 3000 255 AAA AAA AAA 100000 5668 +184 P-spread A-2A 12000 3000 469 AAA AAA AAA 100998 5522 +218 P-spread...
Class Amt $mln Sub Level % Avg Life (yrs) Rating Moody’s Rating Fitch Rating Kroll Price % Yield % Final Pricing (bp) Bnch mrk A-1 648 3000 252 Aaa AAA AAA 100000 5511 +190 P-spread A-2 20143 3000 486 Aaa AAA AAA 101000 5400 +225...
Class Amt $mln Sub Level% Avg Life (yrs) Rating Fitch Rating Kroll Rating S&P Price % Yield % Final Pricing (bp) Bnch mrk A-1 827 3000 247 AAA AAA AAA p-spread A-2 15920 3000 481 AAA AAA AAA 100998 5544 +205 p-spread A-3 51479 3000 481...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Wells Fargo Bank, Morgan Stanley and Bank of America have launched their latest BANK-branded CMBS transaction But this one, BANK5, 2023-5YR1, comes with a couple of twists For one, Citigroup is contributing...
Class Amt $mln Sub Level% Avg Life (yrs) Rating Moody’s Rating Fitch Rating Kroll Price % Yield% Final Pricing (bp) Bnch mark A-1 736 3000 249 Aaa AAA AAA 100000 5576 +125 P-spread A-2 20000 3000 477 Aaa AAA AAA 101000 4963 +125 P-spread A-3...
Class Amt $mln Sub Level% Avg Life (yrs) Rating Fitch Rating Moody’s Rating Kroll Pricing % Yield% Final Pricing (bp) Bnch mark A-1 1245 3000 272 AAA Aaa AAA 99999 5406 +120 P spread A-2 12851 3000 493 AAA Aaa AAA 102998 4972 +130 P spread...
Class Amt $mln Sub Level% Avg Life (yrs) Rating Fitch Rating Kroll Rating Moody’s Pricing % Yield% Final Pricing (bp) Bnch mark A-1 440 3000 257 AAA AAA Aaa 100000 5256 +135 P-spread A-2 16313 3000 466 AAA AAA Aaa 103000 4736 +135 P-spread A-3...