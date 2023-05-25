Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial real estate brokers in New York have become even more pessimistic than they had been, according to a survey by the Real Estate Board of New York, or REBNY The trade group, which represents brokers, building owners, managers and developers...
LaPour Partners has received approvals for Arista 26, a 359,800-square-foot industrial property in Broomfield, Colo The Las Vegas developer will build the property at 11250, 11230 and 11210 Wadsworth Parkway, about 16 miles north of Denver It will...
REBusiness Online The redevelopment of a portion of the Mildred C Hailey Apartments in Boston’s Jackson Square area has gotten underway The Community Builders of Boston and the Boston Housing Authority will result in the replacement of 253...
Dallas Morning News Construction is underway on the first phase of the North Fields mixed-use project in the Dallas suburb of Frisco, Texas Columbus Realty Partners, a Dallas apartment building, has started work on a 620-unit property that will be...
Dallas Morning News Billingsley Co is working on plans to build a massive mixed-use project that will span two towns in Collin County, Texas The Dallas developer has proposed building the Sloan Corners development on 500 acres in Allen and Fairview...
REBusiness Online St John Properties has purchased a 17-acre parcel in Hunt Valley, Md, with plans to build 110,000 square feet of research and development and retail space on it The site is at the corner of York Road and Wight Avenue, about 18...
Crain’s New York Business New York City is close to sewing up a deal in which Vornado Realty Trust would build a 200,000-square-foot film and television studio on Pier 94, near 54th street in Manhattan At the same time, the New York REIT is...
Dallas Morning News Beck Ventures hopes to break ground as early as this December on a mixed-use project on the stie of the former Valley View Center in Dallas The local company is building the six-story property at Preston Road and Dilbeck Lane and...
REBusiness Online Marquette Cos has opened the Lydian, a 279-unit apartment property in Chicago The Naperville, Ill, developer built the property at 513 South Damen Ave Associated Bank and Wheaton Bank & Trust provided $572 million of...