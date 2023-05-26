Log In or Subscribe to read more
Charlotte Business Journal Asana Partners has bought the Grinnell Water Works building in Charlotte, NC, for $1915 million, or about $36863/sf The local real estate investor purchased the 51,949-square-foot office property from Northridge Capital of...
Houston Business Journal Dhanani Private Equity Group has bought Kingwood Commons, a 165,000-square-foot retail property in Kingwood, Texas, about 23 miles northeast of Houston The Stafford, Texas, company bought the property from Kite Realty Group,...
Commercial Observer Lalezarian Properties has paid $335 million, or $34045/sf, for 650 First Ave, a seven-story office building at the corner of 37th Street in Manhattan’s Murray Hill neighborhood, with plans to convert it into apartments The...
South Florida Business Journal Ground has broken on the 113-unit Casamar Residences condominium property in Pompano Beach, Fla Related Group of Miami is building the 21-story property on 307 acres at 900 North Ocean Blvd It already sold most of its...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Freddie Mac has provided $40 million of financing to facilitate MG Properties’ purchase of the Artesia, a 192-unit apartment property in Everett, Wash The San Diego investment manager purchased the...
Commercial real estate brokers in New York have become even more pessimistic than they had been, according to a survey by the Real Estate Board of New York, or REBNY The trade group, which represents brokers, building owners, managers and developers...
Commercial property prices continued their downward trend, declining by 113 percent in April, according to the MSCI Real Assets Commercial Property Price Index That marks the ninth straight month of declines for the index, a repeat-sales gauge...
Commercial Property Executive Venture One Real Estate has acquired two industrial buildings totaling 404,953 square feet in the Amhurst Lake Business Park in Waukegan, Ill The Rosemont, Ill, company purchased the property as part of a sale-leaseback...
AZ Big Media Cohen Asset Management has paid $817 million, or $13628/sf, for the 599,489-square-foot initial phase of Falcon Park 303 in Glendale, Ariz The Los Angeles investor purchased the industrial property from its developer, US Capital...