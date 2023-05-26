Log In or Subscribe to read more
ConnectCRE Work is underway on a 323,750-square-foot warehouse at 50 Robert Milligan Parkway in Merrimack, NH Trammell Crow Co and Diamond Realty Investments are building the industrial property on a 43-acre parcel, with completion expected in the...
Houston Business Journal Dhanani Private Equity Group has bought Kingwood Commons, a 165,000-square-foot retail property in Kingwood, Texas, about 23 miles northeast of Houston The Stafford, Texas, company bought the property from Kite Realty Group,...
Dallas Business Journal The team of Bandera Ventures and Invesco Real Estate has started work on a two-building industrial project in Wilmer, Texas, about 15 miles southeast of Dallas The 746,420-square-foot property is being built as part of the...
Commercial Observer Lalezarian Properties has paid $335 million, or $34045/sf, for 650 First Ave, a seven-story office building at the corner of 37th Street in Manhattan’s Murray Hill neighborhood, with plans to convert it into apartments The...
South Florida Business Journal Ground has broken on the 113-unit Casamar Residences condominium property in Pompano Beach, Fla Related Group of Miami is building the 21-story property on 307 acres at 900 North Ocean Blvd It already sold most of its...
The Real Deal The RXR Realty venture that owns the 786,985-sf office building at 61 Broadway in lower Manhattan has defaulted on its $325 million of financing Lenders led by Aareal Bank, which hold the loan, are slated to offer it for sale in the...
Commercial real estate brokers in New York have become even more pessimistic than they had been, according to a survey by the Real Estate Board of New York, or REBNY The trade group, which represents brokers, building owners, managers and developers...
LaPour Partners has received approvals for Arista 26, a 359,800-square-foot industrial property in Broomfield, Colo The Las Vegas developer will build the property at 11250, 11230 and 11210 Wadsworth Parkway, about 16 miles north of Denver It will...
REBusiness Online The redevelopment of a portion of the Mildred C Hailey Apartments in Boston’s Jackson Square area has gotten underway The Community Builders of Boston and the Boston Housing Authority will result in the replacement of 253...