Charlotte Business Journal Asana Partners has bought the Grinnell Water Works building in Charlotte, NC, for $1915 million, or about $36863/sf The local real estate investor purchased the 51,949-square-foot office property from Northridge Capital of...
Triangle Business Journal Anantaa Inc has paid $103 million, or $100,000/room, for the 103-room Cambria Hotel Raleigh-Durham Airport in Morrisville, NC The Goldsboro, NC, company purchased the property, which sits on 23 acres at 300 Airgate Drive,...
ConnectCRE Work is underway on a 323,750-square-foot warehouse at 50 Robert Milligan Parkway in Merrimack, NH Trammell Crow Co and Diamond Realty Investments are building the industrial property on a 43-acre parcel, with completion expected in the...
Real Estate Weekly Bristol Group is nearing completion of the 178,124-square-foot warehouse it’s building in the Long Island, NY, town of Commack, NY The industrial project, at 49 Mall Drive, is expected to be completed in June It will have...
Dallas Business Journal The team of Bandera Ventures and Invesco Real Estate has started work on a two-building industrial project in Wilmer, Texas, about 15 miles southeast of Dallas The 746,420-square-foot property is being built as part of the...
Commercial Observer Lalezarian Properties has paid $335 million, or $34045/sf, for 650 First Ave, a seven-story office building at the corner of 37th Street in Manhattan’s Murray Hill neighborhood, with plans to convert it into apartments The...
South Florida Business Journal Ground has broken on the 113-unit Casamar Residences condominium property in Pompano Beach, Fla Related Group of Miami is building the 21-story property on 307 acres at 900 North Ocean Blvd It already sold most of its...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Freddie Mac has provided $40 million of financing to facilitate MG Properties’ purchase of the Artesia, a 192-unit apartment property in Everett, Wash The San Diego investment manager purchased the...
Commercial real estate brokers in New York have become even more pessimistic than they had been, according to a survey by the Real Estate Board of New York, or REBNY The trade group, which represents brokers, building owners, managers and developers...