Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The Melohn Group, which owns the 574,878-square-foot office building at 111 West Jackson Blvd within Chicago’s Loop, is attempting to negotiate a workout of the property’s $105 million of CMBS...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Pinnacle II, a 230,000-square-foot office building in Burbank, Calif, that serves as collateral for an $87 million CMBS loan has gone vacant The vacancy was highlighted in a TreppWire report The property,...
Commercial real estate brokers in New York have become even more pessimistic than they had been, according to a survey by the Real Estate Board of New York, or REBNY The trade group, which represents brokers, building owners, managers and developers...
Commercial property prices continued their downward trend, declining by 113 percent in April, according to the MSCI Real Assets Commercial Property Price Index That marks the ninth straight month of declines for the index, a repeat-sales gauge...
Prices for office properties could fall by more than 30 percent from their peaks, according to analysis by Barclays Capital The investment bank warned that the sector could face even greater value declines, given continued high interest rates,...
REBusiness Online LCOR has begun leasing The Ryland, a 267-unit apartment property in the Society Hill of neighborhood of Philadelphia The 31-story property, at 1 Dock St, has 44 studios, 154 one-bedroom units, 44 two-bedroom apartments and 25...
The Real Deal Uber is offering for sublease Chase Center Tower II, a 268,500-square-foot office property in San Francisco The rideshare company in 2019 started paying $85/sf for space at the building, but never moved in as it was having the property...
Leasing activity in the Manhattan office market totaled 736 million square feet in the first quarter, nearly 10 percent less than the 10-year quarterly average of a little more than 8 million sf, according to Colliers The lackluster leasing is...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Companies that occupy office space are increasingly requiring that their employees return to their offices, according to CBRE’s Spring 2023 Office Occupier Sentiment Survey The brokerage, which...