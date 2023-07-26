Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal Integra Investments has bought the Lantana Village Square shopping center in Lantana, Fla, for $1485 million, or about $9003/sf The Miami company purchased the 164,951-square-foot retail property from an affiliate of...
South Florida Business Journal Strong Arm Management has paid $10 million, or about $35954/sf, for the 27,813-square-foot Cloverleaf Plaza in Miami Gardens, Fla, The company, led by local rapper Flo Rida, bought the retail property from GIA...
MGR Real Estate has paid $915 million, or $16546/sf, for Canvas Costa Mesa, a 553,000-square-foot office property in Costa Mesa, Calif The Ontario, Calif, investor funded its purchase with a $55 million loan from Hankey Capital of Los Angeles The...
Peakstone Realty Trust, the former Griffin Realty Trust, has sold a pair of research and development buildings in the Boston suburb of Andover, Mass, for $58 million, or $21194 million The El Segundo, Calif, REIT sold the two buildings, the...
Commercial Property Executive FM Industries has paid $23 million, or $17382/sf, for the 132,318-square-foot industrial property at 4150 South Riverpoint Parkway in Phoenix The manufacturer of products for the semiconductor industry purchased the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Hyundai Motor America has paid $225 million for the development site at 51 10th Ave in Manhattan’s meatpacking district The site, with an alternate address of 500 West 14th St, has a three-story...
South Florida Business Journal Mutual of America Life Insurance Co wants to build a 158,185-square-foot office property in Boca Raton, Fla The New York life insurance and financial planning company currently is in a 76,761-sf building that sits on...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Riviera Horizons has plans to build a 26-story residential condominium building in North Bay Village, Fla, about eight miles northeast of Miami The 70-unit project has been proposed for a 077-acre...
South Florida Business Journal Maven Real Estate has proposed redeveloping two office buildings in Coral Gables, Fla, into an apartment project The company recently submitted its proposal to the city’s Development Review Committee, which will...