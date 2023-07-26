Log In or Subscribe to read more
Crain’s Chicago Business Adventus Realty Trust, a Vancouver, British Columbia, REIT, has been hit with a foreclosure lawsuit against the 869,120-square-foot office property at 6111 to 6133 North River Road in Rosemont, Ill Wilmington Trust...
South Florida Business Journal Integra Investments has bought the Lantana Village Square shopping center in Lantana, Fla, for $1485 million, or about $9003/sf The Miami company purchased the 164,951-square-foot retail property from an affiliate of...
REBusiness Online MAS HVAC has agreed to fully pre-lease Arbor Lakes Business Park Building VI, a 150,000-square-foot industrial property in Maple Grove, Minn The heating, ventilation and air-conditioning company was represented in the deal by...
Dallas Morning News JVP Management has proposed building a large mixed-use project on a 175-acre development site in the Dallas suburb of Frisco, Texas The New York company’s plans for the project, dubbed The Mix, include more than 3,000...
Dallas Morning News Xebec Realty is planning to build a massive industrial property spanning two Texas counties about 45 miles northeast of Austin, Texas The Dallas investor two years ago paid $240 million for the 32,000-acre Sandow Lakes Ranch in...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Hyundai Motor America has paid $225 million for the development site at 51 10th Ave in Manhattan’s meatpacking district The site, with an alternate address of 500 West 14th St, has a three-story...
South Florida Business Journal Mutual of America Life Insurance Co wants to build a 158,185-square-foot office property in Boca Raton, Fla The New York life insurance and financial planning company currently is in a 76,761-sf building that sits on...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Riviera Horizons has plans to build a 26-story residential condominium building in North Bay Village, Fla, about eight miles northeast of Miami The 70-unit project has been proposed for a 077-acre...
South Florida Business Journal Maven Real Estate has proposed redeveloping two office buildings in Coral Gables, Fla, into an apartment project The company recently submitted its proposal to the city’s Development Review Committee, which will...