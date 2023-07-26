Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News CBRE Group has been tapped to market for sale the historic Statler Hotel in downtown Dallas An asking price is not known Centurion American Development Group owns the property, at 1914 Commerce St, which it had purchased about...
Crain’s Chicago Business A venture of Golub and Alcion Ventures is offering for sale Oak Brook 22, a 389,111-square-foot office property in Oak Brook, Ill Golub, of Chicago, and Alcion, of Boston, has hired Cushman & Wakefield to market...
Dallas Morning News The Kirby Building, a nearly 200,000-square-foot property in downtown Dallas has been brought to the sales market Berkadia Real Estate Advisors is marketing the 17-story property on behalf of its owner, an unidentified New York...
Dallas Morning News JLL is marketing for sale 4000 Horizon Way, a nearly 300,000-square-foot office campus in the Dallas suburb of Irving, Texas The property was built on a 25-acre site in 1999 and was renovated in 2013 and 2021 It previously was...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Highwoods Properties Inc is offering for sale Meridian Center, a 591,000-square-foot office complex in Tampa, Fla The Raleigh, NC, REIT has hired CBRE Group Inc to market the three-building property, which is expected to...
Dallas Morning News Eastdil Secured is marketing for sale a portfolio of three Hotel ZaZa properties in Texas Developer Charles Givens is selling the 641-room portfolio, which is expected to sell for more than $300 million The portfolio includes the...
Crain’s Chicago Business Barings is offering for sale Mondial River West, a 141-unit apartment property in Chicago The Charlotte, NC, investment manager has hired Berkadia to market the 15-story property, at 910 West Huron St Mondial River...
The Real Deal A venture of Manchester Financial Group and Colony Capital is offering for sale the 37-story Fairmont Austin hotel in downtown Austin, Texas Eastdil Secured has been tapped to market the 1,048-room property at 101 Red River St, which...
Dallas Morning News Driftwood Capital has lined up $568 million of financing for its purchase of the 299-room Hilton Granite Park hotel in suburban Dallas The North Palm Beach, Fla, investor bought the nine-story property from its developer, Granite...