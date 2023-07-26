Log In or Subscribe to read more
JPMorgan Real Estate Income Trust Inc has paid $732 million for the recently completed Savannah Transload Facility, a 136,240-square-foot industrial property on a 60-acre site in Garden City, Ga, just outside of Savannah, Ga The non-traded REIT,...
South Florida Business Journal Integra Investments has bought the Lantana Village Square shopping center in Lantana, Fla, for $1485 million, or about $9003/sf The Miami company purchased the 164,951-square-foot retail property from an affiliate of...
South Florida Business Journal Strong Arm Management has paid $10 million, or about $35954/sf, for the 27,813-square-foot Cloverleaf Plaza in Miami Gardens, Fla, The company, led by local rapper Flo Rida, bought the retail property from GIA...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Hutton has sold the Cypress Creek Town Center, a 240,211-square-foot retail center in Lutz, Fla, for $496 million, or about $20649/sf Newmark brokered the deal The buyer was not identified Cypress Creek Town Center sits...
Peakstone Realty Trust, the former Griffin Realty Trust, has sold a pair of research and development buildings in the Boston suburb of Andover, Mass, for $58 million, or $21194 million The El Segundo, Calif, REIT sold the two buildings, the...
Commercial Property Executive FM Industries has paid $23 million, or $17382/sf, for the 132,318-square-foot industrial property at 4150 South Riverpoint Parkway in Phoenix The manufacturer of products for the semiconductor industry purchased the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Hyundai Motor America has paid $225 million for the development site at 51 10th Ave in Manhattan’s meatpacking district The site, with an alternate address of 500 West 14th St, has a three-story...
Steve Hermann Hotels has sold the 82-room Inn at Rancho Santa Fe in Southern California for $100 million, or $122 million/room The Montecito, Calif, investor is led by Steve Hermann, a well-known California designer of high-end homes and hotels,...
Dallas Morning News Bell Partners has bought the 312-unit Presidio East apartment property in Fort Worth, Texas The Greensboro, NC, company purchased the complex on behalf of its Value-Add Fund VIII Cortland, an Atlanta apartment developer, sold the...