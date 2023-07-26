Log In or Subscribe to read more
Crain’s Chicago Business Adventus Realty Trust, a Vancouver, British Columbia, REIT, has been hit with a foreclosure lawsuit against the 869,120-square-foot office property at 6111 to 6133 North River Road in Rosemont, Ill Wilmington Trust...
JPMorgan Real Estate Income Trust Inc has paid $732 million for the recently completed Savannah Transload Facility, a 136,240-square-foot industrial property on a 60-acre site in Garden City, Ga, just outside of Savannah, Ga The non-traded REIT,...
Commercial Observer Apple Bank for Savings has provided a $30 million mortgage for Brewster LIC, a 700,000-square-foot office building at 27-01 Queens Plaza North in the Long Island City neighborhood of Queens, NY Cushman & Wakefield arranged...
Lightstone Capital has provided $425 million of financing against the 148-unit apartment building at 413 Summit Ave in the Journal Square area of Jersey City, NJ Titanium Realty Group of New York recently completed the development of the 19-story...
PCCP LLC has provided $53 million of financing against the 266-unit Hangar at Thunderbird in the Phoenix suburb of Glendale, Ariz The loan is designed to allow the property’s developer, PB Bell of Scottsdale, Ariz, to complete its lease-up...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Apple Bank for Savings has provided a $36 million mortgage against the 179,186-square-foot office building at 44 West 18th St in Manhattan’s Flatiron area The building is owned by Adams & Co Real...
Canyon Partners Real Estate and JPMorgan Chase Bank have provided $193 million of financing for the development of the Sunnyside Campus movie-production studio in the Sunnyside section of Queens, NY East End Capital is developing the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $274 million loan that a lender group led by Bank of America recently provided against 11 West 42nd St, a 960,568-square-foot office building in Manhattan, has a five-year term and pays a coupon of 744...
New York YIMBY A venture of Alexander Development Group, Bluestone Organization and JPMorgan Global Alternatives has completed construction of the 249-unit 42 Broad apartment property in Mount Vernon, NY The 16-story building, at 42 West Broad St,...