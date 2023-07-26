Log In or Subscribe to read more
JPMorgan Real Estate Income Trust Inc has paid $732 million for the recently completed Savannah Transload Facility, a 136,240-square-foot industrial property on a 60-acre site in Garden City, Ga, just outside of Savannah, Ga The non-traded REIT,...
Commercial Observer Apple Bank for Savings has provided a $30 million mortgage for Brewster LIC, a 700,000-square-foot office building at 27-01 Queens Plaza North in the Long Island City neighborhood of Queens, NY Cushman & Wakefield arranged...
Commercial Property Executive Seefried Properties has broken ground on Oak Forest Logistics Center, a 664,453-square-foot industrial property in Oak Forest, Ill The Atlanta developer is building the property at 16799 Cicero Ave, about 25 miles south...
The Real Deal Oaktree Capital Management is said to have initiated foreclosure proceedings against the mezzanine loan it holds on the 12 million-square-foot office building at 111 Wall St in lower Manhattan The lender was in the group that had...
REBusiness Online MAS HVAC has agreed to fully pre-lease Arbor Lakes Business Park Building VI, a 150,000-square-foot industrial property in Maple Grove, Minn The heating, ventilation and air-conditioning company was represented in the deal by...
Lightstone Capital has provided $425 million of financing against the 148-unit apartment building at 413 Summit Ave in the Journal Square area of Jersey City, NJ Titanium Realty Group of New York recently completed the development of the 19-story...
PCCP LLC has provided $53 million of financing against the 266-unit Hangar at Thunderbird in the Phoenix suburb of Glendale, Ariz The loan is designed to allow the property’s developer, PB Bell of Scottsdale, Ariz, to complete its lease-up...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Apple Bank for Savings has provided a $36 million mortgage against the 179,186-square-foot office building at 44 West 18th St in Manhattan’s Flatiron area The building is owned by Adams & Co Real...
Canyon Partners Real Estate and JPMorgan Chase Bank have provided $193 million of financing for the development of the Sunnyside Campus movie-production studio in the Sunnyside section of Queens, NY East End Capital is developing the...