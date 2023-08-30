Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal Vella Group has defaulted on a $791 million loan against a portfolio of four industrial and office buildings totaling 206,000 square feet in Hawthorne, Calif The New York investment firm owed about $14 million against the loan in April...
Rentvcom Greens Inc has paid $2367 million, or $159,932/room, for the 148-room Wingate by Wyndham Hotel in Inglewood, Calif The Irvine, Calif, company purchased the property from an unnamed family trust, which had owned it for 23 years and was...
South Florida Business Journal Lore Development has unveiled its plans for a 69-story apartment project in Miami’s Brickell neighborhood The Miami developer is building the property on a 2,770-square-foot development site at 1015 SW First Ave...
South Florida Business Journal Pinnacle has lined up $386 million of construction financing for the latest phase of the Pinnacle 441 affordable-housing property in Hollywood, Fla A $22 million piece of the financing was provided by Bank of America...
Dallas Morning News The Prosper, Texas, Town Council has approved zoning and redevelopment agreements for the 35-acre Pradera mixed-use project A venture of Cornerstone Projects Group of Fort Worth, Texas, and Orion Real Estate Group of Frisco,...
Commercial Observer Wells Fargo Bank has provided $360 million of financing to facilitate Carmel Partners’ conversion of the Washington Marriott Wardman Park Hotel in Washington, DC, into 900 apartment units Carmel, a San Francisco investment...
Rentvcom Toysmith has agreed to fully lease Pacific 167 Logistics, a 159,100-square-foot industrial property in Pacific, Wash The toy retailer and manufacturer was represented in the lease by Cushman & Wakefield The property opened earlier this...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Principal Asset Management has provided $563 million of financing for the construction of Tri-State Industrial, with 525,000 square feet in Claymont, Del The loan was arranged by JLL Capital Markets The...
South Florida Business Journal Ground has broken on the St Regis Residences Sunny Isles Beach condominium building in Sunny Isles Beach, Fla A venture of Fortune International Group and Chateau Group is building the 62-story property on a 48-acre...