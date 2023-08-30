Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal Vella Group has defaulted on a $791 million loan against a portfolio of four industrial and office buildings totaling 206,000 square feet in Hawthorne, Calif The New York investment firm owed about $14 million against the loan in April...
Rentvcom Greens Inc has paid $2367 million, or $159,932/room, for the 148-room Wingate by Wyndham Hotel in Inglewood, Calif The Irvine, Calif, company purchased the property from an unnamed family trust, which had owned it for 23 years and was...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Berkadia has provided $4979 million of Fannie Mae financing to facilitate the purchase of Springs at Cooley Station, a 276-unit apartment property in Gilbert, Ariz Millburn and Co paid $8535 million, or...
Lingerfelt has named Henry “Hank” Loughran managing director and head of capital markets and investor relations Loughran joins the Richmond, Va, investment manager from Bonaventure, also of Richmond, where he had similar...
VCI Development Co has sold the 160-unit Via Alamos Apartments in Green Valley, Ariz, for $195 million, or $121,875/unit The buyer could not be identified immediately The Tucson, Ariz, developer was represented in the deal by ABI Multifamily Via...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A group of Omaha, Neb, investors has paid $8785 million, or $414,386/unit, for FirstStreet at Happy Valley, a 212-unit single-family rental property in Phoenix The investors, led by D David Slosburg,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report American Landmark Apartments has paid $6465 million, or $200,776/unit, for the 322-unit Drake at Deerwood in Jacksonville, Fla The Tampa, Fla, investment manager bought the apartment complex, at 9727...
Rentvcom Toysmith has agreed to fully lease Pacific 167 Logistics, a 159,100-square-foot industrial property in Pacific, Wash The toy retailer and manufacturer was represented in the lease by Cushman & Wakefield The property opened earlier this...
Commercial Property Executive Brennan Investment Group has broken ground on Park 74 Commerce Center, a two-building industrial property with 826,687 square feet in Brownsburg, Ind The Chicago developer is building the property at the intersection of...
Interstate Management Inc has sold a portfolio of four retail centers with 470,000 square feet in Daly City, Va, some 25 miles southwest of Washington, DC, for $528 million, or about $11234/sf The Brooklyn, NY, company sold the portfolio to a...