The Real Deal Vella Group has defaulted on a $791 million loan against a portfolio of four industrial and office buildings totaling 206,000 square feet in Hawthorne, Calif The New York investment firm owed about $14 million against the loan in April...
Rentvcom Greens Inc has paid $2367 million, or $159,932/room, for the 148-room Wingate by Wyndham Hotel in Inglewood, Calif The Irvine, Calif, company purchased the property from an unnamed family trust, which had owned it for 23 years and was...
South Florida Business Journal Lore Development has unveiled its plans for a 69-story apartment project in Miami’s Brickell neighborhood The Miami developer is building the property on a 2,770-square-foot development site at 1015 SW First Ave...
South Florida Business Journal Pinnacle has lined up $386 million of construction financing for the latest phase of the Pinnacle 441 affordable-housing property in Hollywood, Fla A $22 million piece of the financing was provided by Bank of America...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Berkadia has provided $4979 million of Fannie Mae financing to facilitate the purchase of Springs at Cooley Station, a 276-unit apartment property in Gilbert, Ariz Millburn and Co paid $8535 million, or...
Lingerfelt has named Henry “Hank” Loughran managing director and head of capital markets and investor relations Loughran joins the Richmond, Va, investment manager from Bonaventure, also of Richmond, where he had similar...
Dallas Morning News The Prosper, Texas, Town Council has approved zoning and redevelopment agreements for the 35-acre Pradera mixed-use project A venture of Cornerstone Projects Group of Fort Worth, Texas, and Orion Real Estate Group of Frisco,...
VCI Development Co has sold the 160-unit Via Alamos Apartments in Green Valley, Ariz, for $195 million, or $121,875/unit The buyer could not be identified immediately The Tucson, Ariz, developer was represented in the deal by ABI Multifamily Via...
Commercial Observer Wells Fargo Bank has provided $360 million of financing to facilitate Carmel Partners’ conversion of the Washington Marriott Wardman Park Hotel in Washington, DC, into 900 apartment units Carmel, a San Francisco investment...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A group of Omaha, Neb, investors has paid $8785 million, or $414,386/unit, for FirstStreet at Happy Valley, a 212-unit single-family rental property in Phoenix The investors, led by D David Slosburg,...