The volume of CMBS loans that are more than 30 days delinquent declined in August by 45 percent from July, to $2561 billion, according to Trepp Inc The decline was driven largely by the continually improving hotel sector The volume of delinquent...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Urban Edge Properties has paid off, at a 4372 percent discount, the $12882 million mortgage against its Las Catalinas Mall in Caguas, near San Juan, Puerto Rico The loan had been split in two pieces, with...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Ballast Investments, a San Francisco owner of apartment properties, is said to have struck a deal to buy $940 million of mortgage debt against 95 properties in San Francisco with 2,452 units, according to a...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The sole loan behind CSWF Trust, 2019-TOP, has transferred to special servicer LNR Partners because it’s expected to default at its maturity next month The loan, with an original balance of $530...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The city of Norfolk, Va, has completed its $18 million purchase of the MacArthur Center mall in its downtown area, resulting in a partial paydown of a $6816 million loan securitized through Starwood Retail...
The holder of a mezzanine loan tied to the ground beneath 20 Times Square in Manhattan is planning to foreclose against its position, giving it title to the asset If it's successful, the investor, an affiliate of Hana Financial Group, would...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $66 million CMBS loan against APX Morristown, a 486,742-square-foot office complex in the New York suburb of Morristown, NJ, has transferred to special servicer 3650 REIT because it’s expected to...
San Antonio Business Journal The $1538 million CMBS loan against McAllister Plaza in San Antonio has been transferred to special servicing due to imminent default RBL Real Estate, which owns the 190,223-square-foot office building, recently...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The Chesterfield Towne Center retail property in Richmond, Va, was appraised in July at a value of $914 million, just more than the $9009 million that is owed against it That loan, securitized through WFRBS...