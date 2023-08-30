Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal Vella Group has defaulted on a $791 million loan against a portfolio of four industrial and office buildings totaling 206,000 square feet in Hawthorne, Calif The New York investment firm owed about $14 million against the loan in April...
South Florida Business Journal Lore Development has unveiled its plans for a 69-story apartment project in Miami’s Brickell neighborhood The Miami developer is building the property on a 2,770-square-foot development site at 1015 SW First Ave...
South Florida Business Journal Pinnacle has lined up $386 million of construction financing for the latest phase of the Pinnacle 441 affordable-housing property in Hollywood, Fla A $22 million piece of the financing was provided by Bank of America...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Ballast Investments, a San Francisco owner of apartment properties, is said to have struck a deal to buy $940 million of mortgage debt against 95 properties in San Francisco with 2,452 units, according to a...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Berkadia has provided $4979 million of Fannie Mae financing to facilitate the purchase of Springs at Cooley Station, a 276-unit apartment property in Gilbert, Ariz Millburn and Co paid $8535 million, or...
Dallas Morning News The Prosper, Texas, Town Council has approved zoning and redevelopment agreements for the 35-acre Pradera mixed-use project A venture of Cornerstone Projects Group of Fort Worth, Texas, and Orion Real Estate Group of Frisco,...
Commercial Observer Wells Fargo Bank has provided $360 million of financing to facilitate Carmel Partners’ conversion of the Washington Marriott Wardman Park Hotel in Washington, DC, into 900 apartment units Carmel, a San Francisco investment...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A group of Omaha, Neb, investors has paid $8785 million, or $414,386/unit, for FirstStreet at Happy Valley, a 212-unit single-family rental property in Phoenix The investors, led by D David Slosburg,...
Commercial Property Executive Brennan Investment Group has broken ground on Park 74 Commerce Center, a two-building industrial property with 826,687 square feet in Brownsburg, Ind The Chicago developer is building the property at the intersection of...