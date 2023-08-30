Log In or Subscribe to read more
Rentvcom Greens Inc has paid $2367 million, or $159,932/room, for the 148-room Wingate by Wyndham Hotel in Inglewood, Calif The Irvine, Calif, company purchased the property from an unnamed family trust, which had owned it for 23 years and was...
South Florida Business Journal Lore Development has unveiled its plans for a 69-story apartment project in Miami’s Brickell neighborhood The Miami developer is building the property on a 2,770-square-foot development site at 1015 SW First Ave...
South Florida Business Journal Pinnacle has lined up $386 million of construction financing for the latest phase of the Pinnacle 441 affordable-housing property in Hollywood, Fla A $22 million piece of the financing was provided by Bank of America...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Berkadia has provided $4979 million of Fannie Mae financing to facilitate the purchase of Springs at Cooley Station, a 276-unit apartment property in Gilbert, Ariz Millburn and Co paid $8535 million, or...
Lingerfelt has named Henry “Hank” Loughran managing director and head of capital markets and investor relations Loughran joins the Richmond, Va, investment manager from Bonaventure, also of Richmond, where he had similar...
VCI Development Co has sold the 160-unit Via Alamos Apartments in Green Valley, Ariz, for $195 million, or $121,875/unit The buyer could not be identified immediately The Tucson, Ariz, developer was represented in the deal by ABI Multifamily Via...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A group of Omaha, Neb, investors has paid $8785 million, or $414,386/unit, for FirstStreet at Happy Valley, a 212-unit single-family rental property in Phoenix The investors, led by D David Slosburg,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report American Landmark Apartments has paid $6465 million, or $200,776/unit, for the 322-unit Drake at Deerwood in Jacksonville, Fla The Tampa, Fla, investment manager bought the apartment complex, at 9727...
Interstate Management Inc has sold a portfolio of four retail centers with 470,000 square feet in Daly City, Va, some 25 miles southwest of Washington, DC, for $528 million, or about $11234/sf The Brooklyn, NY, company sold the portfolio to a...
The Real Deal Prologis has paid $23 million, or $9563/sf, for the 240,500-square-foot industrial property at 900 Carlow Drive in Bolingbrook, Ill, about 30 miles west of Chicago The San Francisco industrial REIT purchased the property from an...