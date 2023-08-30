Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal Vella Group has defaulted on a $791 million loan against a portfolio of four industrial and office buildings totaling 206,000 square feet in Hawthorne, Calif The New York investment firm owed about $14 million against the loan in April...
Rentvcom Greens Inc has paid $2367 million, or $159,932/room, for the 148-room Wingate by Wyndham Hotel in Inglewood, Calif The Irvine, Calif, company purchased the property from an unnamed family trust, which had owned it for 23 years and was...
REBusiness Online Standard Motor Products has agreed to fully lease the 574,732-square-foot Building II at Heartland Logistics Park in Shawnee, Kan The manufacturer of automotive parts was represented by Newmark, while the owner the property, Hunt...
Commercial Property Executive Brennan Investment Group has broken ground on Park 74 Commerce Center, a two-building industrial property with 826,687 square feet in Brownsburg, Ind The Chicago developer is building the property at the intersection of...
San Francisco Business Times California Capital & Investment Group has paid $405 million, or $10976/sf, for One Concord Center, a 369,000-square-foot office building in Concord, Calif The Pleasant Hill, Calif, company purchased the property from...
AZ Big Media A development group consisting of Indicap, Colmena Group and Langley Properties has paid $1075 million for 311 acres at the northwest corner of Power and Warner roads in Gilbert, Ariz, about 30 miles east of Phoenix The Dale C Morrison...
Commercial Property Executive Phoenix Investors has acquired the 515,913-square-foot industrial property at 1000 Taylor Ave in Park Hills, Mo The Milwaukee investment firm purchased the property from Piramal Glass, an affiliate of Blackstone Group...
Commercial Property Executive Hudson Pacific Properties has sold two office properties with a combined 110,636 square feet in Santa Monica, Calif, in separate deals that total $725 million, or $65530/sf The buyers of each property could not yet be...
Commercial Property Executive BZI Steel has broken ground on Commerce Crossroads, an 820-acre mixed-use property in Cedar City, Utah The Kanarraville, Utah, developer is building the property at 2000 North 6700 West, about six miles west of Cedar...