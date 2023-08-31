Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal Vella Group has defaulted on a $791 million loan against a portfolio of four industrial and office buildings totaling 206,000 square feet in Hawthorne, Calif The New York investment firm owed about $14 million against the loan in April...
Rentvcom Greens Inc has paid $2367 million, or $159,932/room, for the 148-room Wingate by Wyndham Hotel in Inglewood, Calif The Irvine, Calif, company purchased the property from an unnamed family trust, which had owned it for 23 years and was...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Ballast Investments, a San Francisco owner of apartment properties, is said to have struck a deal to buy $940 million of mortgage debt against 95 properties in San Francisco with 2,452 units, according to a...
Lingerfelt has named Henry “Hank” Loughran managing director and head of capital markets and investor relations Loughran joins the Richmond, Va, investment manager from Bonaventure, also of Richmond, where he had similar...
VCI Development Co has sold the 160-unit Via Alamos Apartments in Green Valley, Ariz, for $195 million, or $121,875/unit The buyer could not be identified immediately The Tucson, Ariz, developer was represented in the deal by ABI Multifamily Via...
Commercial Observer Wells Fargo Bank has provided $360 million of financing to facilitate Carmel Partners’ conversion of the Washington Marriott Wardman Park Hotel in Washington, DC, into 900 apartment units Carmel, a San Francisco investment...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A group of Omaha, Neb, investors has paid $8785 million, or $414,386/unit, for FirstStreet at Happy Valley, a 212-unit single-family rental property in Phoenix The investors, led by D David Slosburg,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report American Landmark Apartments has paid $6465 million, or $200,776/unit, for the 322-unit Drake at Deerwood in Jacksonville, Fla The Tampa, Fla, investment manager bought the apartment complex, at 9727...
Interstate Management Inc has sold a portfolio of four retail centers with 470,000 square feet in Daly City, Va, some 25 miles southwest of Washington, DC, for $528 million, or about $11234/sf The Brooklyn, NY, company sold the portfolio to a...