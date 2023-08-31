Log In or Subscribe to read more
Rentvcom Toysmith has agreed to fully lease Pacific 167 Logistics, a 159,100-square-foot industrial property in Pacific, Wash The toy retailer and manufacturer was represented in the lease by Cushman & Wakefield The property opened earlier this...
The Real Deal Prologis has paid $23 million, or $9563/sf, for the 240,500-square-foot industrial property at 900 Carlow Drive in Bolingbrook, Ill, about 30 miles west of Chicago The San Francisco industrial REIT purchased the property from an...
The Real Deal United Airlines has paid $28 million, or $13659/sf, for Northwest Crossings, a 205,000-square-foot office property in Arlington Heights, Ill The airline purchased the property from Guardian Realty of Bethesda, Md, which had acquired it...
Average monthly apartment rents in Manhattan increased by $11, or 023 percent in July, to $4,815 They are up $14 from a year ago, according to MNS Real Estate The slight increase belies the great fluctuation in monthly rents in certain areas, and...
St Louis Post-Dispatch Emerson Co has agreed to lease 105,000 square feet of office space at Forsyth Pointe, a 226,000-square-foot office property in Clayton, Mo As a result of the lease, the 14-story building at 8027 Forsyth Blvd has been renamed...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Lowe’s has extended its lease for 125,353 square feet at the York Marketplace, a 306,749-sf retail property in Springettsbury Township, Pa, just east of York, Pa The home-improvement retailer, which...
Dallas Morning News LKQ Corp has agreed to lease more than 523,000 square feet of industrial space at DFW Park 161 near the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport The space being leased by the Chicago auto parts company is on the east side of the...
The Real Deal A venture of Sterling Bay Co and Affinius Capital is planning to build a 147,500-square-foot industrial property at 4510 West Ann Lurie Place in Chicago The First National Bank of Omaha provided an undisclosed amount of construction...
The Real Deal Relativity is reducing the amount of office space that it’s agreed to lease at 231 South LaSalle St in Chicago The tech company will take 100,000 sf on a new lease, down from the 180,000 sf it had leased on its previous agreement...