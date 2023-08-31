Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal Lore Development has unveiled its plans for a 69-story apartment project in Miami’s Brickell neighborhood The Miami developer is building the property on a 2,770-square-foot development site at 1015 SW First Ave...
Dallas Morning News The Prosper, Texas, Town Council has approved zoning and redevelopment agreements for the 35-acre Pradera mixed-use project A venture of Cornerstone Projects Group of Fort Worth, Texas, and Orion Real Estate Group of Frisco,...
Commercial Observer Wells Fargo Bank has provided $360 million of financing to facilitate Carmel Partners’ conversion of the Washington Marriott Wardman Park Hotel in Washington, DC, into 900 apartment units Carmel, a San Francisco investment...
Commercial Property Executive Brennan Investment Group has broken ground on Park 74 Commerce Center, a two-building industrial property with 826,687 square feet in Brownsburg, Ind The Chicago developer is building the property at the intersection of...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Principal Asset Management has provided $563 million of financing for the construction of Tri-State Industrial, with 525,000 square feet in Claymont, Del The loan was arranged by JLL Capital Markets The...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Estein USA has bought Three Ravinia Drive, an 814,000-square-foot office building in Atlanta’s Dunwoody submarket, for $175 million, or about $21499/sf The Orlando, Fla, real estate company bought the 31-story...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of LNDMRK Development, Terranova Corp and Torose Equities has bought the 220,000-square-foot office building at 255 Alhambra Circle in Coral Gables, Fla, for $544 million, or about $24727/sf Rreef America...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Apollo Global Management has bought the 135,000-square-foot 16000 Pines Market in Pembroke Pines, Fla, for $56 million, or about $41481/sf The New York company acquired the retail property from Terra of...
South Florida Business Journal Ground has broken on the St Regis Residences Sunny Isles Beach condominium building in Sunny Isles Beach, Fla A venture of Fortune International Group and Chateau Group is building the 62-story property on a 48-acre...