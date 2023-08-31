Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal Vella Group has defaulted on a $791 million loan against a portfolio of four industrial and office buildings totaling 206,000 square feet in Hawthorne, Calif The New York investment firm owed about $14 million against the loan in April...
The volume of CMBS loans that are more than 30 days delinquent declined in August by 45 percent from July, to $2561 billion, according to Trepp Inc The decline was driven largely by the continually improving hotel sector The volume of delinquent...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Urban Edge Properties has paid off, at a 4372 percent discount, the $12882 million mortgage against its Las Catalinas Mall in Caguas, near San Juan, Puerto Rico The loan had been split in two pieces, with...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Berkadia has provided $4979 million of Fannie Mae financing to facilitate the purchase of Springs at Cooley Station, a 276-unit apartment property in Gilbert, Ariz Millburn and Co paid $8535 million, or...
Commercial Observer Wells Fargo Bank has provided $360 million of financing to facilitate Carmel Partners’ conversion of the Washington Marriott Wardman Park Hotel in Washington, DC, into 900 apartment units Carmel, a San Francisco investment...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A group of Omaha, Neb, investors has paid $8785 million, or $414,386/unit, for FirstStreet at Happy Valley, a 212-unit single-family rental property in Phoenix The investors, led by D David Slosburg,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Houston’s Greenway Plaza office complex has been appraised at a value of only $425 million – 9 percent less than the $465 million that is owed against it The 10-building property, with 43...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Principal Asset Management has provided $563 million of financing for the construction of Tri-State Industrial, with 525,000 square feet in Claymont, Del The loan was arranged by JLL Capital Markets The...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report ColRich has paid $631 million, or $276,754/unit, for Seasons at Farmington Reserve, a 228-unit apartment property in Bend, Ore The San Diego developer purchased the property from Security Properties of...