Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal Vella Group has defaulted on a $791 million loan against a portfolio of four industrial and office buildings totaling 206,000 square feet in Hawthorne, Calif The New York investment firm owed about $14 million against the loan in April...
South Florida Business Journal Lore Development has unveiled its plans for a 69-story apartment project in Miami’s Brickell neighborhood The Miami developer is building the property on a 2,770-square-foot development site at 1015 SW First Ave...
South Florida Business Journal Pinnacle has lined up $386 million of construction financing for the latest phase of the Pinnacle 441 affordable-housing property in Hollywood, Fla A $22 million piece of the financing was provided by Bank of America...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Ballast Investments, a San Francisco owner of apartment properties, is said to have struck a deal to buy $940 million of mortgage debt against 95 properties in San Francisco with 2,452 units, according to a...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Berkadia has provided $4979 million of Fannie Mae financing to facilitate the purchase of Springs at Cooley Station, a 276-unit apartment property in Gilbert, Ariz Millburn and Co paid $8535 million, or...
Dallas Morning News The Prosper, Texas, Town Council has approved zoning and redevelopment agreements for the 35-acre Pradera mixed-use project A venture of Cornerstone Projects Group of Fort Worth, Texas, and Orion Real Estate Group of Frisco,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A group of Omaha, Neb, investors has paid $8785 million, or $414,386/unit, for FirstStreet at Happy Valley, a 212-unit single-family rental property in Phoenix The investors, led by D David Slosburg,...
Commercial Property Executive Brennan Investment Group has broken ground on Park 74 Commerce Center, a two-building industrial property with 826,687 square feet in Brownsburg, Ind The Chicago developer is building the property at the intersection of...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Principal Asset Management has provided $563 million of financing for the construction of Tri-State Industrial, with 525,000 square feet in Claymont, Del The loan was arranged by JLL Capital Markets The...