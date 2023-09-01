Log In or Subscribe to read more
Mason Asset Management is said to have turned in the highest offer for the Mall at Tuttle Crossing in Dublin, Ohio, which recently was put on the sales block through its receiver, JLL The buzz is that it had offered roughly $15 million The shopping...
REBusiness Online Rising Realty Partners has paid $23 million, or $18091/sf, for Northport Business Center, a 127,132-square-foot industrial property in North Las Vegas The Los Angeles investor purchased the property from MCA Realty, which was...
Rentvcom Greens Inc has paid $2367 million, or $159,932/room, for the 148-room Wingate by Wyndham Hotel in Inglewood, Calif The Irvine, Calif, company purchased the property from an unnamed family trust, which had owned it for 23 years and was...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Berkadia has provided $4979 million of Fannie Mae financing to facilitate the purchase of Springs at Cooley Station, a 276-unit apartment property in Gilbert, Ariz Millburn and Co paid $8535 million, or...
Lingerfelt has named Henry “Hank” Loughran managing director and head of capital markets and investor relations Loughran joins the Richmond, Va, investment manager from Bonaventure, also of Richmond, where he had similar...
VCI Development Co has sold the 160-unit Via Alamos Apartments in Green Valley, Ariz, for $195 million, or $121,875/unit The buyer could not be identified immediately The Tucson, Ariz, developer was represented in the deal by ABI Multifamily Via...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A group of Omaha, Neb, investors has paid $8785 million, or $414,386/unit, for FirstStreet at Happy Valley, a 212-unit single-family rental property in Phoenix The investors, led by D David Slosburg,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report American Landmark Apartments has paid $6465 million, or $200,776/unit, for the 322-unit Drake at Deerwood in Jacksonville, Fla The Tampa, Fla, investment manager bought the apartment complex, at 9727...
Interstate Management Inc has sold a portfolio of four retail centers with 470,000 square feet in Daly City, Va, some 25 miles southwest of Washington, DC, for $528 million, or about $11234/sf The Brooklyn, NY, company sold the portfolio to a...