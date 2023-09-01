Log In or Subscribe to read more
Mason Asset Management is said to have turned in the highest offer for the Mall at Tuttle Crossing in Dublin, Ohio, which recently was put on the sales block through its receiver, JLL The buzz is that it had offered roughly $15 million The shopping...
JPMorgan Chase Bank has provided $63 million of financing to facilitate the purchase of Clipper Court Commerce Center, a 14-building industrial property with 352,280 square feet in Fremont, Calif CIP Real Estate of Irvine, Calif, purchased the...
The Real Deal Vella Group has defaulted on a $791 million loan against a portfolio of four industrial and office buildings totaling 206,000 square feet in Hawthorne, Calif The New York investment firm owed about $14 million against the loan in April...
The volume of CMBS loans that are more than 30 days delinquent declined in August by 45 percent from July, to $2561 billion, according to Trepp Inc The decline was driven largely by the continually improving hotel sector The volume of delinquent...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Urban Edge Properties has paid off, at a 4372 percent discount, the $12882 million mortgage against its Las Catalinas Mall in Caguas, near San Juan, Puerto Rico The loan had been split in two pieces, with...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Ballast Investments, a San Francisco owner of apartment properties, is said to have struck a deal to buy $940 million of mortgage debt against 95 properties in San Francisco with 2,452 units, according to a...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Berkadia has provided $4979 million of Fannie Mae financing to facilitate the purchase of Springs at Cooley Station, a 276-unit apartment property in Gilbert, Ariz Millburn and Co paid $8535 million, or...
Commercial Observer Wells Fargo Bank has provided $360 million of financing to facilitate Carmel Partners’ conversion of the Washington Marriott Wardman Park Hotel in Washington, DC, into 900 apartment units Carmel, a San Francisco investment...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A group of Omaha, Neb, investors has paid $8785 million, or $414,386/unit, for FirstStreet at Happy Valley, a 212-unit single-family rental property in Phoenix The investors, led by D David Slosburg,...