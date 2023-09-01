Log In or Subscribe to read more
Orlando Business Journal An affiliate of Evergreen Residential has proposed building the 512-unit Hallmark Heritage Evergreen apartment property in Daytona Beach, Fla The Tampa, Fla, developer wants to build the property on a 196-acre development...
Orlando Business Journal An affiliate of Richland Capital has paid $8 million for an Orlando, Fla, development site on which it plans to build a 312-unit apartment property Florida League of Cities Inc sold the 16-acre parking lot site, at 68 South...
REBusiness Online The Arlington Partnership for Affordable Housing has opened the 150-unit Oakwood Senior Residences in the Washington, DC, suburb of Alexandria, Va The property, at 5815 South Van Dorn St, has one- and two-bedroom units that are set...
ConnectCRE Life Care Services has opened Delaney at The Green, a 220-unit seniors-housing property in Florham Park, NJ It is the second property in New Jersey for the Des Moines, Iowa, company The other is in Bridgewater Delaney at The Green, at 110...
South Florida Business Journal Lore Development has unveiled its plans for a 69-story apartment project in Miami’s Brickell neighborhood The Miami developer is building the property on a 2,770-square-foot development site at 1015 SW First Ave...
South Florida Business Journal Pinnacle has lined up $386 million of construction financing for the latest phase of the Pinnacle 441 affordable-housing property in Hollywood, Fla A $22 million piece of the financing was provided by Bank of America...
Dallas Morning News The Prosper, Texas, Town Council has approved zoning and redevelopment agreements for the 35-acre Pradera mixed-use project A venture of Cornerstone Projects Group of Fort Worth, Texas, and Orion Real Estate Group of Frisco,...
Commercial Observer Wells Fargo Bank has provided $360 million of financing to facilitate Carmel Partners’ conversion of the Washington Marriott Wardman Park Hotel in Washington, DC, into 900 apartment units Carmel, a San Francisco investment...
Commercial Property Executive Brennan Investment Group has broken ground on Park 74 Commerce Center, a two-building industrial property with 826,687 square feet in Brownsburg, Ind The Chicago developer is building the property at the intersection of...