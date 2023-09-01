Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Chatham Lodging Trust has raised $829 million of mortgage debt against five of its previously unencumbered properties, allowing it to pay off a maturing CMBS loan, with a balance of $4047 million, against...
The Real Deal Vella Group has defaulted on a $791 million loan against a portfolio of four industrial and office buildings totaling 206,000 square feet in Hawthorne, Calif The New York investment firm owed about $14 million against the loan in April...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Ballast Investments, a San Francisco owner of apartment properties, is said to have struck a deal to buy $940 million of mortgage debt against 95 properties in San Francisco with 2,452 units, according to a...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Berkadia has provided $4979 million of Fannie Mae financing to facilitate the purchase of Springs at Cooley Station, a 276-unit apartment property in Gilbert, Ariz Millburn and Co paid $8535 million, or...
Commercial Observer Wells Fargo Bank has provided $360 million of financing to facilitate Carmel Partners’ conversion of the Washington Marriott Wardman Park Hotel in Washington, DC, into 900 apartment units Carmel, a San Francisco investment...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A group of Omaha, Neb, investors has paid $8785 million, or $414,386/unit, for FirstStreet at Happy Valley, a 212-unit single-family rental property in Phoenix The investors, led by D David Slosburg,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Principal Asset Management has provided $563 million of financing for the construction of Tri-State Industrial, with 525,000 square feet in Claymont, Del The loan was arranged by JLL Capital Markets The...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report ColRich has paid $631 million, or $276,754/unit, for Seasons at Farmington Reserve, a 228-unit apartment property in Bend, Ore The San Diego developer purchased the property from Security Properties of...
Canyon Partners Real Estate and JPMorgan Chase Bank have provided $1746 million of financing against One22One, a recently completed office building with 373,232 square feet in downtown Nashville, Tenn The loan, arranged by JLL Capital Markets,...