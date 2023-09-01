Log In or Subscribe to read more
Azora Exan Capital has paid $41 million, or $63481/sf, for 7 Post Office Square, a 64,586-square-foot office building in Boston’s financial district The company, formed two years ago by investment manager Azora Capital of Madrid, Spain, and...
REBusiness Online Rising Realty Partners has paid $23 million, or $18091/sf, for Northport Business Center, a 127,132-square-foot industrial property in North Las Vegas The Los Angeles investor purchased the property from MCA Realty, which was...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Chatham Lodging Trust has raised $829 million of mortgage debt against five of its previously unencumbered properties, allowing it to pay off a maturing CMBS loan, with a balance of $4047 million, against...
The volume of CMBS loans that are more than 30 days delinquent declined in August by 45 percent from July, to $2561 billion, according to Trepp Inc The decline was driven largely by the continually improving hotel sector The volume of delinquent...
Rentvcom Greens Inc has paid $2367 million, or $159,932/room, for the 148-room Wingate by Wyndham Hotel in Inglewood, Calif The Irvine, Calif, company purchased the property from an unnamed family trust, which had owned it for 23 years and was...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Urban Edge Properties has paid off, at a 4372 percent discount, the $12882 million mortgage against its Las Catalinas Mall in Caguas, near San Juan, Puerto Rico The loan had been split in two pieces, with...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Ballast Investments, a San Francisco owner of apartment properties, is said to have struck a deal to buy $940 million of mortgage debt against 95 properties in San Francisco with 2,452 units, according to a...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Berkadia has provided $4979 million of Fannie Mae financing to facilitate the purchase of Springs at Cooley Station, a 276-unit apartment property in Gilbert, Ariz Millburn and Co paid $8535 million, or...
Lingerfelt has named Henry “Hank” Loughran managing director and head of capital markets and investor relations Loughran joins the Richmond, Va, investment manager from Bonaventure, also of Richmond, where he had similar...