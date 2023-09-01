Log In or Subscribe to read more
Orlando Business Journal An affiliate of Evergreen Residential has proposed building the 512-unit Hallmark Heritage Evergreen apartment property in Daytona Beach, Fla The Tampa, Fla, developer wants to build the property on a 196-acre development...
Orlando Business Journal An affiliate of Richland Capital has paid $8 million for an Orlando, Fla, development site on which it plans to build a 312-unit apartment property Florida League of Cities Inc sold the 16-acre parking lot site, at 68 South...
REBusiness Online The Arlington Partnership for Affordable Housing has opened the 150-unit Oakwood Senior Residences in the Washington, DC, suburb of Alexandria, Va The property, at 5815 South Van Dorn St, has one- and two-bedroom units that are set...
Dallas Morning News Google Inc plans to invest more than $600 million on the development of a data-center property in Red Oak, Texas, about 19 miles south of Dallas The tech giant said it’s developing the 285,000-square-foot property at 156...
South Florida Business Journal Lore Development has unveiled its plans for a 69-story apartment project in Miami’s Brickell neighborhood The Miami developer is building the property on a 2,770-square-foot development site at 1015 SW First Ave...
South Florida Business Journal Pinnacle has lined up $386 million of construction financing for the latest phase of the Pinnacle 441 affordable-housing property in Hollywood, Fla A $22 million piece of the financing was provided by Bank of America...
Dallas Morning News The Prosper, Texas, Town Council has approved zoning and redevelopment agreements for the 35-acre Pradera mixed-use project A venture of Cornerstone Projects Group of Fort Worth, Texas, and Orion Real Estate Group of Frisco,...
Commercial Observer Wells Fargo Bank has provided $360 million of financing to facilitate Carmel Partners’ conversion of the Washington Marriott Wardman Park Hotel in Washington, DC, into 900 apartment units Carmel, a San Francisco investment...
Commercial Property Executive Brennan Investment Group has broken ground on Park 74 Commerce Center, a two-building industrial property with 826,687 square feet in Brownsburg, Ind The Chicago developer is building the property at the intersection of...