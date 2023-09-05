Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal Westcore has paid $3268 million, or $25138/sf, for a portfolio of three industrial properties with 13 million square feet in Livermore, Calif The San Diego investment manager purchased the portfolio from a venture of BentallGreenOak...
San Antonio Business Journal Weston Urban has bought the 381-unit Soap Factory Apartments in San Antonio The purchase price was not disclosed, but the property has been valued at $374 million, according to the Bexar County, Texas, Appraisal District...
Baltimore Fish Bowl Fannie Mae has taken through foreclosure the city block bounded by Howard, Fayette, Eutaw and Baltimore streets in Baltimore that include the 392-unit Centerpoint Apartments The housing-finance agency had provided $583 million of...
Centennial Real Estate Management has paid $199 million for the Westfield Valencia Town Center shopping mall in the Southern California city of Santa Clarita, Calif It has assumed a $195 million CMBS loan that had matured and is being extended...
Rentvcom A limited liability company managed by Stanley Ning has paid $2925 million, or $975,000/unit, for the Oliver, a 30-unit apartment property in Culver City, Calif The Cypress, Calif, company purchased the property from an affiliate of Cogency...
Philadelphia Business Journal EQT Exeter has completed construction of The Clark, a 327-unit apartment property in West Philadelphia The Radnor, Pa, company built the property on a site at 4519 Chestnut St that previously had served as a parking lot...
New York University has paid $210 million, or just more than $1 million/unit, for the 209-unit apartment building at 377 East 33rd St in the Kips Bay section of Manhattan The university bought the property, formerly known as the Lanthian, from...
A group of Manhattan Beach, Calif, investors has sold Citrus Court, a 138-unit apartment property in Whitter, Calif, for $3125 million, or $226,449/unit The buyer of the property could not be identified immediately The Mogharebi Group arranged the...
Tampa Bay Business Journal CIP Real Estate has bought Sunstate Park, a 180,367-square-foot business park in Tampa, Fla, for $2725 million, or about $15108/sf The Irvine, Calif, company purchased the property, with a mix of flex and industrial space...