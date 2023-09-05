Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal Westcore has paid $3268 million, or $25138/sf, for a portfolio of three industrial properties with 13 million square feet in Livermore, Calif The San Diego investment manager purchased the portfolio from a venture of BentallGreenOak...
South Florida Business Journal Ram Realty Advisors has lined up $806 million of construction financing for the third phase of the Botanica Apartments in Miami US Bank provided the loan The latest phase, which will have 353 units, recently broke...
San Antonio Business Journal Weston Urban has bought the 381-unit Soap Factory Apartments in San Antonio The purchase price was not disclosed, but the property has been valued at $374 million, according to the Bexar County, Texas, Appraisal District...
Centennial Real Estate Management has paid $199 million for the Westfield Valencia Town Center shopping mall in the Southern California city of Santa Clarita, Calif It has assumed a $195 million CMBS loan that had matured and is being extended...
Rentvcom A limited liability company managed by Stanley Ning has paid $2925 million, or $975,000/unit, for the Oliver, a 30-unit apartment property in Culver City, Calif The Cypress, Calif, company purchased the property from an affiliate of Cogency...
New York University has paid $210 million, or just more than $1 million/unit, for the 209-unit apartment building at 377 East 33rd St in the Kips Bay section of Manhattan The university bought the property, formerly known as the Lanthian, from...
A group of Manhattan Beach, Calif, investors has sold Citrus Court, a 138-unit apartment property in Whitter, Calif, for $3125 million, or $226,449/unit The buyer of the property could not be identified immediately The Mogharebi Group arranged the...
BisNow AIR Communities has paid $220 million, or $482,456/unit, for The Elm, a 456-unit apartment property in Bethesda, Md The Denver REIT bought the two-building property, at 4710 Elm St, from Carr Properties of Washington, DC, in a deal arranged...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Lelani Ventures has proposed redeveloping its 34 Peachtree office building in Atlanta into a mixed-use property The local venture capital company recently unveiled its plans, but has yet to line up financing for the...
Charlotte Business Journal Construction is underway on The Commonwealth mixed-use project in the Plaza Midwood area of Charlotte, NC A venture of Crosland Southeast and Nuveen Real Estate is building the property on a 12-acre site at Central and...