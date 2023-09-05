Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal Westcore has paid $3268 million, or $25138/sf, for a portfolio of three industrial properties with 13 million square feet in Livermore, Calif The San Diego investment manager purchased the portfolio from a venture of BentallGreenOak...
Rentvcom Transwestern Development Co has broken ground on the Fairway Business Park, a 98,900-square-foot industrial property in Palmdale, Calif The Houston developer is building the property at the intersection of Legacy Lane and W Avenue O, about...
Commercial Observer Tower Research Capital has signed a 15-year office lease for 121,903 square feet at 120 Broadway The trading firm will move into the 40-story property, commonly referred to as the Equitable Building, late next year It would be...
UMB, First Merchants and Academy Bank have provided $633 million of construction financing for the first phase of a 515-unit apartment property at the southwest corner of 48th and Washington streets in Phoenix A venture of Milhaus of Indianapolis...
REJournalscom Iconex has agreed to renew its lease for 88,461 square feet at Cambridge Business Park, a 464,521-sf industrial and office property in Kansas City, Kan The label and paper company, which was represented by Colliers, will take its space...
Rentvcom A limited liability company managed by Stanley Ning has paid $2925 million, or $975,000/unit, for the Oliver, a 30-unit apartment property in Culver City, Calif The Cypress, Calif, company purchased the property from an affiliate of Cogency...
Commercial Property Executive Merrick has agreed to lease 69,154 square feet of office space at the 100,338-sf Building 4 in the Greenwood Corporate Plaza in Greenwood Village, Colo The engineering and architecture company was represented by Cushman...
Milwaukee Business Journal A venture of M&R Development and Campbell Capital Group has opened 2929 on Mayfair, a 258-unit apartment property in Wauwatosa, Wis M&R, of Itasca, Ill, and Campbell Capital, of Atlanta, broke ground on the complex...
REBusiness Online Panasonic Energy has agreed to pre-lease 509,760 square feet at Building C of the Flint Commerce Center, a 502 million-sf industrial development in DeSoto, Kan The battery manufacturer is taking the space from Flint Development,...