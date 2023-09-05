Log In or Subscribe to read more
MF1 Capital has provided $218 million of financing against the 148-unit Granby Oaks Apartments in West Columbia, SC The two-year loan, which pays a floating coupon, was arranged by JLL Capital Markets and will fund the 49-year-old property’s...
South Florida Business Journal Ram Realty Advisors has lined up $806 million of construction financing for the third phase of the Botanica Apartments in Miami US Bank provided the loan The latest phase, which will have 353 units, recently broke...
Dwight Mortgage Trust has provided $62 million of financing for the construction of the 268-unit Village at Compass Pointe apartment property in Leland, NC, which is just west of Wilmington, NC The loan was arranged by Cushman & Wakefield...
UMB, First Merchants and Academy Bank have provided $633 million of construction financing for the first phase of a 515-unit apartment property at the southwest corner of 48th and Washington streets in Phoenix A venture of Milhaus of Indianapolis...
New York Life Insurance has provided $6263 million of financing for the construction of Meritum Sonoran Desert, a 348-unit apartment property in Phoenix JLL Capital Markets arranged the debt on behalf of the property’s developer, IDM Cos of...
Hall Structured Finance has provided $52 million of financing for the construction of the 164-room Somm Hotel and Spa, Autograph Collection, in Woodinville, Wash US Hotel Advisors arranged the financing on behalf of the property’s developer,...
Morning Calm Office Finance has provided $59 million of financing against 8West, a 195,847-square-foot office property in Atlanta’s West Midtown area, allowing its developer to retire construction debt The lender was formed earlier this year...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Necessity Retail REIT Inc, which is in the process of merging with Global Net Lease Inc, has raised $260 million of mortgage debt against 29 of its properties in order to pay down credit facilities The loan...
The Brookfield Asset Management affiliate that owns a portfolio of eight office properties with 148 million square feet in the Washington, DC, area has paid down a $4431 million loan against them in order to extend the loan's term by a year The loan...