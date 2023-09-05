Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal Westcore has paid $3268 million, or $25138/sf, for a portfolio of three industrial properties with 13 million square feet in Livermore, Calif The San Diego investment manager purchased the portfolio from a venture of BentallGreenOak...
San Antonio Business Journal Weston Urban has bought the 381-unit Soap Factory Apartments in San Antonio The purchase price was not disclosed, but the property has been valued at $374 million, according to the Bexar County, Texas, Appraisal District...
Centennial Real Estate Management has paid $199 million for the Westfield Valencia Town Center shopping mall in the Southern California city of Santa Clarita, Calif It has assumed a $195 million CMBS loan that had matured and is being extended...
Rentvcom A limited liability company managed by Stanley Ning has paid $2925 million, or $975,000/unit, for the Oliver, a 30-unit apartment property in Culver City, Calif The Cypress, Calif, company purchased the property from an affiliate of Cogency...
New York University has paid $210 million, or just more than $1 million/unit, for the 209-unit apartment building at 377 East 33rd St in the Kips Bay section of Manhattan The university bought the property, formerly known as the Lanthian, from...
BisNow AIR Communities has paid $220 million, or $482,456/unit, for The Elm, a 456-unit apartment property in Bethesda, Md The Denver REIT bought the two-building property, at 4710 Elm St, from Carr Properties of Washington, DC, in a deal arranged...
Tampa Bay Business Journal CIP Real Estate has bought Sunstate Park, a 180,367-square-foot business park in Tampa, Fla, for $2725 million, or about $15108/sf The Irvine, Calif, company purchased the property, with a mix of flex and industrial space...
Mason Asset Management is said to have turned in the highest offer for the Mall at Tuttle Crossing in Dublin, Ohio, which recently was put on the sales block through its receiver, JLL The buzz is that it had offered roughly $15 million The shopping...
Azora Exan Capital has paid $41 million, or $63481/sf, for 7 Post Office Square, a 64,586-square-foot office building in Boston’s financial district The company, formed two years ago by investment manager Azora Capital of Madrid, Spain, and...