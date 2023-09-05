Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dwight Mortgage Trust has provided $62 million of financing for the construction of the 268-unit Village at Compass Pointe apartment property in Leland, NC, which is just west of Wilmington, NC The loan was arranged by Cushman & Wakefield...
UMB, First Merchants and Academy Bank have provided $633 million of construction financing for the first phase of a 515-unit apartment property at the southwest corner of 48th and Washington streets in Phoenix A venture of Milhaus of Indianapolis...
New York Life Insurance has provided $6263 million of financing for the construction of Meritum Sonoran Desert, a 348-unit apartment property in Phoenix JLL Capital Markets arranged the debt on behalf of the property’s developer, IDM Cos of...
Hall Structured Finance has provided $52 million of financing for the construction of the 164-room Somm Hotel and Spa, Autograph Collection, in Woodinville, Wash US Hotel Advisors arranged the financing on behalf of the property’s developer,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The FDIC has formally launched marketing for the $3322 billion of commercial real estate loans that had been held by Signature Bank, which failed on March 12 The agency’s loan-sales adviser, Newmark...
Morning Calm Office Finance has provided $59 million of financing against 8West, a 195,847-square-foot office property in Atlanta’s West Midtown area, allowing its developer to retire construction debt The lender was formed earlier this year...
The Brookfield Asset Management affiliate that owns a portfolio of eight office properties with 148 million square feet in the Washington, DC, area has paid down a $4431 million loan against them in order to extend the loan's term by a year The loan...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Chatham Lodging Trust has raised $829 million of mortgage debt against five of its previously unencumbered properties, allowing it to pay off a maturing CMBS loan, with a balance of $4047 million, against...
JPMorgan Chase Bank has provided $63 million of financing to facilitate the purchase of Clipper Court Commerce Center, a 14-building industrial property with 352,280 square feet in Fremont, Calif CIP Real Estate of Irvine, Calif, purchased the...