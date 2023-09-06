Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal Westcore has paid $3268 million, or $25138/sf, for a portfolio of three industrial properties with 13 million square feet in Livermore, Calif The San Diego investment manager purchased the portfolio from a venture of BentallGreenOak...
Rentvcom Transwestern Development Co has broken ground on the Fairway Business Park, a 98,900-square-foot industrial property in Palmdale, Calif The Houston developer is building the property at the intersection of Legacy Lane and W Avenue O, about...
San Antonio Business Journal Weston Urban has bought the 381-unit Soap Factory Apartments in San Antonio The purchase price was not disclosed, but the property has been valued at $374 million, according to the Bexar County, Texas, Appraisal District...
UMB, First Merchants and Academy Bank have provided $633 million of construction financing for the first phase of a 515-unit apartment property at the southwest corner of 48th and Washington streets in Phoenix A venture of Milhaus of Indianapolis...
Centennial Real Estate Management has paid $199 million for the Westfield Valencia Town Center shopping mall in the Southern California city of Santa Clarita, Calif It has assumed a $195 million CMBS loan that had matured and is being extended...
New York University has paid $210 million, or just more than $1 million/unit, for the 209-unit apartment building at 377 East 33rd St in the Kips Bay section of Manhattan The university bought the property, formerly known as the Lanthian, from...
A group of Manhattan Beach, Calif, investors has sold Citrus Court, a 138-unit apartment property in Whitter, Calif, for $3125 million, or $226,449/unit The buyer of the property could not be identified immediately The Mogharebi Group arranged the...
BisNow AIR Communities has paid $220 million, or $482,456/unit, for The Elm, a 456-unit apartment property in Bethesda, Md The Denver REIT bought the two-building property, at 4710 Elm St, from Carr Properties of Washington, DC, in a deal arranged...
Tampa Bay Business Journal CIP Real Estate has bought Sunstate Park, a 180,367-square-foot business park in Tampa, Fla, for $2725 million, or about $15108/sf The Irvine, Calif, company purchased the property, with a mix of flex and industrial space...