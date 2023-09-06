Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal Westcore has paid $3268 million, or $25138/sf, for a portfolio of three industrial properties with 13 million square feet in Livermore, Calif The San Diego investment manager purchased the portfolio from a venture of BentallGreenOak...
Dallas Business Journal Bridgeview Multifamily has filed plans to build a pair of apartment properties in North Texas The Dallas developer is building a 250-unit property on a 63-acre development site at 800 West Bardin Road in Arlington, Texas, and...
Dallas Business Journal A developer calling itself TNC MAIN ST 1 LLC wants to construct a mixed-use project in the Dallas suburb of Arlington, Texas The project is being proposed for a parking lot site west of Arlington’s City Hall and at the...
Houston Business Journal Triten Real Estate Partners is building the first phase of The Mill mixed-use development in Houston’s West End area The local developer recently topped out the project’s first building, a seven-story structure...
Centennial Real Estate Management has paid $199 million for the Westfield Valencia Town Center shopping mall in the Southern California city of Santa Clarita, Calif It has assumed a $195 million CMBS loan that had matured and is being extended...
Rentvcom A limited liability company managed by Stanley Ning has paid $2925 million, or $975,000/unit, for the Oliver, a 30-unit apartment property in Culver City, Calif The Cypress, Calif, company purchased the property from an affiliate of Cogency...
New York University has paid $210 million, or just more than $1 million/unit, for the 209-unit apartment building at 377 East 33rd St in the Kips Bay section of Manhattan The university bought the property, formerly known as the Lanthian, from...
A group of Manhattan Beach, Calif, investors has sold Citrus Court, a 138-unit apartment property in Whitter, Calif, for $3125 million, or $226,449/unit The buyer of the property could not be identified immediately The Mogharebi Group arranged the...
BisNow AIR Communities has paid $220 million, or $482,456/unit, for The Elm, a 456-unit apartment property in Bethesda, Md The Denver REIT bought the two-building property, at 4710 Elm St, from Carr Properties of Washington, DC, in a deal arranged...