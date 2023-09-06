Log In or Subscribe to read more
Orlando Business Journal Cushman & Wakefield is marketing for sale The Plaza Retail Property, with 102,000 square feet of retail condominium space in downtown Orlando, Fla A Los Angeles company affiliated with attorney Richard Pachulski is...
Dallas Morning News Brookfield Asset Management is offering for sale a portfolio of four apartments buildings in downtown Dallas The New York company has hired Berkadia Real Estate Advisors to market the properties An asking price was not known The...
The Real Deal A venture of Farpoint Development and Golub & Co is offering for sale Prairie Shores, a 1,675-unit apartment property in Chicago The venture of local companies has hired JLL to market the property, at 2937 South King Drive It had...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report BrightSpire Capital, which recently took title to both buildings comprising the Point LIC office complex in the Long Island City section of Queens, NY, is unlikely to try selling the property quickly...
Houston Business Journal JLL is marketing for sale Meyerland Plaza, a 948,194-square-foot retail property in Houston It’s being brought to market without an asking price, but the property was valued at the start of the year at $1362 million,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The Carr Properties venture that owns 1615 L St NW in Washington, DC, had tried selling the property, but received no offers, stymieing its effort to retire a $1345 million loan against the...
Dallas Morning News Galleria North II, a 13-story office building in Dallas’s Galleria shopping district, has been brought to the sales market Rreef of Chicago has hired CBRE Group to market the nearly 308,000-square-foot office building An...
KBS Growth & Income REIT Inc, which in 2016 had acquired the 219,742-square-foot Commonwealth office building in downtown Portland, Ore, has lost the property in a foreclosure It had purchased the property in 2016 for $69 million, funding it with a...
The Real Deal Crescent Heights is offering for sale the 43,100-square-foot development site at 1201 South Michigan Ave in Chicago The Miami company has hired CBRE to market the site, which is zoned for one or two buildings rising up to 900 feet The...